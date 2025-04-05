Washington (ankle) has been listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Washington has missed three of the last six games for the Mavericks due to a sprained left ankle. However, he's trending toward playing in Los Angeles on Saturday, which will give Dallas a much-needed boost in the scoring column, as the veteran forward averages 14.7 points per game this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Out with illness•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Will play vs. Chicago•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable with ankle sprain•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Remains out for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't play vs. New York•