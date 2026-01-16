Washington is probable for Saturday's game against the Jazz due to right ankle injury management.

After sitting out Thursday's win over Utah, Washington appears to be ready to play in Saturday's rematch. Over his last 12 appearances, Washington has averaged 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.9 minutes per game. With Cooper Flagg (ankle) doubtful, Washington should see a few shot attempts fall his direction.