Washington accumulated 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds over 16 minutes during Thursday's 133-94 loss to Minnesota.

Washington's workload was his biggest obstacle, as he played just over 16 minutes and failed to register an assist or defensive stat in a 39-point Mavs loss. His efficient overall shooting provided little consolation for fantasy managers. The blowout contributed to his reduced opportunities, but his rebounding and defensive production will need to improve for him to maintain consistent category-league value, especially when considering he's now logged 25 minutes or fewer in two of his last three appearances.