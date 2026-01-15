Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz due to right ankle injury management.
The Mavericks are considering holding Washington out of action for maintenance reasons. With Cooper Flagg (ankle) not expected to be available, Klay Thompson could see enough playing time to warrant streaming consideration in shallow leagues, and Caleb Martin is an option in deep formats.
