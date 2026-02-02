Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Listed out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (head) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics.
Washington suffered a head contusion during Saturday's matchup with the Rockets, and he's since been downgraded to out for Tuesday while in the league's concussion protocol. Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson should see an increase in chances in Washington's absence. His next chance to return will arrive Thursday against the Spurs.
