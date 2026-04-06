Washington finished Sunday's 134-128 victory over the Lakers with 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and six rebounds over 30 minutes.

Washington got the start in his return from a three-game absence due to an illness, and the big man was the only Dallas player to reach the 15-point plateau not named Cooper Flagg. Washington is expected to remain in the starting unit in the final week of the regular season as long as he stays healthy. The big man is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game since the All-Star break.