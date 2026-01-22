Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said that Washington (personal/ankle) will face a restriction of 30 minutes in his return to action Thursday versus the Warriors, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Washington has missed the team's last three matchups while attending to a personal matter as well as right ankle injury management, so the Mavericks will usher him back into the mix Friday on a minor restriction. He's appeared in only one game since Jan. 3, so Washington may take a few contests to regain his conditioning.