Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Nets 13 points in starting role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington totaled 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 FT, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 121-94 win oveer the Lakers.
Due to Dallas' recent additions, Washington's role is a bit cloudy. Since Anthony Davis will play the four alongside a crew of centers, Washington could end up as the odd man out with the remainig wing positions. Washington's likely role in the second unit deserves a downgrade in drafts, as there would need to be a major shakeup for him to earn first-unit minutes.
