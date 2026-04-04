Mavericks' P.J. Washington: No longer on report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (illness) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Washington is set to return after a three-game absence due to an illness, and he figures to have a prominent role right away for Dallas. The big man is averaging 14.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 16 appearances since the All-Star break.
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