Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Not listed on report for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Heat.
Washington exited Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter and didn't return due to a low-back issue. However, he's set to return to action Monday. Over his last five games, Washington has averaged 15.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes per contest.
