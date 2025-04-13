Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Washington will miss Sunday's regular-season finale as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle, but he should be available to play against the Kings in the Play-In Tournament. Naji Marshall and Max Christie are candidates to see their minutes increase in Washington's absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Upgraded to available•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Likely to play against LAC•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Out with illness•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Will play vs. Chicago•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable with ankle sprain•