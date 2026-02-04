Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.
Washington will miss a second consecutive game while in the league's concussion protocol, and his next opportunity to play is in Saturday's rematch against San Antonio. Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson should continue to operate in expanded roles for as long as Washington is sidelined.
