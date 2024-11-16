Washington (knee) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs.
Washington has been upgraded from doubtful to probable Saturday after missing Dallas' last five contests with a sprained right knee. If Washington is ultimately deemed available against San Antonio, he could reclaim his starting spot from Maxi Kleber.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Officially ruled out Thursday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Deemed doubtful•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Officially ruled out•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play Tuesday•