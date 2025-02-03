Washington (knee) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.

Washington will suit up Tuesday after missing Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers due to right knee soreness. Over his last five outings, the 26-year-old has averaged 21.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals across 36.0 minutes per game. However, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Washington sees a slight decline in minutes with Anthony Davis (recently traded) questionable to make his Mavericks debut against the 76ers.