Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Off injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Thursday's game against Golden State.
Washington will return from a two-game absence due to personal reasons. He had missed five of the Mavericks' previous six games. The forward will reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, which would likely push Caleb Martin to the second unit.
