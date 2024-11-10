Share Video

Washington (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Adam Mares of DenverStiffs.com reports.

As expected, Washington will miss a fourth straight game due to a right knee sprain. Naji Marshal and Olivier-Maxence Prosper will continue to see more minutes off the bench Sunday while Washington is sidelined. Washington's next chance at playing will be Tuesday against the Warriors.

