Washington (illness) won't play in Tuesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinal game against the Thunder, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Washington has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to an illness. The 26-year-old forward's next chance to suit up will come Saturday if Dallas is able to advance in the NBA Cup.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Expected to sit out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Extends double-digit scoring streak•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Impresses with double-double•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Double-double in Friday's win•