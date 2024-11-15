Washington (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Washington will miss his fifth consecutive outing due to a right knee sprain. The 26-year-old was deemed doubtful before being officially ruled out, and his next chance to suit up will come Saturday against the Spurs. With Washington out, Naji Marshall is expected to draw the start at power forward once again.