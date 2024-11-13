Washington (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Warriors.
Washington will miss his fourth straight game after being downgraded from doubtful to out Tuesday due to a sprained right knee. Washington's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Utah.
