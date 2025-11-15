Washington (shoulder) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against Portland.

Washington missed his first game of the regular season Friday due to a left shoulder strain, but it appears likely that the seventh-year pro will be available for Sunday's Western Conference tilt. His return would likely revert Naji Marshall to the bench and result in less rotational minutes available for Klay Thompson and Caleb Martin. Washington is averaging 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.9 steals over 30.6 minutes per game to open the 2025-26 regular season.