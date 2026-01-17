Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Out for personal reasons
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (personal/ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Washington was initially listed as probable for Saturday's bout while managing a right ankle injury. The veteran forward will instead be sidelined while attending to a personal matter, and his next opportunity to play is Monday against the Knicks. Caleb Martin, Klay Thompson and the recently signed Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are in line to see their minutes increase in Washington's absence.
