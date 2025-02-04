Washington will miss Tuesday's game against the 76ers for personal reasons.

After missing Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers due to right knee soreness, Washington wasn't on the initial injury report, which suggested his knee issue was behind him. However, he'll be unavailable Tuesday for personal reasons, and it's unclear when he'll be back with the team. Olivier-Maxence Prosper is likely to play a significant role in Tuesday's game with Washington out of the picture and Anthony Davis (abdomen/recently traded) not ready to make his Dallas debut.