Washington (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Rockets due to a right ankle sprain. He will end the contest with six points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 16 minutes.

Washington left Saturday's contest with 1:10 remaining in the second quarter and won't return due to a sprained left ankle. Naji Marshall, Dante Exum and Max Christie will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. Washington's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Sacramento.