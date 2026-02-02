Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Out Tuesday with concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics after being placed in concussion protocol.
Washington exited Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Rockets due to what the Mavericks had initially labeled a head contusion, but the veteran big man is seemingly exhibiting symptoms of a concussion that resulted in him landing in the protocol. With Washington out for at least one game, Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson should see increased opportunity in his absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Suffers head contusion•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Sniffs double-double•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Pops for team-high 21 in loss•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Starting Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Piles up defensive stats in return•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Minutes to be monitored Thursday•