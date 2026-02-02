Washington has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics after being placed in concussion protocol.

Washington exited Saturday's 111-107 loss to the Rockets due to what the Mavericks had initially labeled a head contusion, but the veteran big man is seemingly exhibiting symptoms of a concussion that resulted in him landing in the protocol. With Washington out for at least one game, Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson should see increased opportunity in his absence.