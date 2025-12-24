Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Washington is dealing with a right foot injury, and the issue is severe enough to sideline him for this contest. The forward's next chance to play will come against the Warriors on Christmas. Naji Marshall, Daniel Gafford and Caleb Martin should see more time in the frontcourt with Washington.
