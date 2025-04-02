Washington is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks due to an illness.

Washington had started in the Mavericks' previous two games, logging 32 and 31 minutes against the Bulls and Nets, respectively, but he'll miss this one due to an illness. His next chance to play will come against the Clippers on Friday in the first leg of a back-to-back set. Naji Marshall should take his place in the lineup against the Hawks.