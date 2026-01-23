Washington (personal/ankle) tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 22 minutes Thursday in the Mavericks' 123-115 win over the Warriors.

Washington was back in action after a three-game absence for what was just his fourth appearance of January, but head coach Jason Kidd said prior to the contest that the veteran forward would be operating with a restriction of 30 minutes. The 27-year-old fell eight minutes short of that threshold, but he still produced well during his time on the court, particularly in the defensive categories. Washington came off the bench Thursday, but he could be ready to reclaim a spot in the starting five Saturday versus the Lakers and will likely be in store for at least a slight bump in playing time.