Washington (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Washington has been sidelined for six of the Mavericks' last seven games due to a right ankle sprain, but the sixth-year forward out of Kentucky will play Friday without a minutes restriction. Despite the Mavericks being without Anthony Davis (adductor), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (knee), head coach Jason Kidd said Friday that Washington will likely remain at the four while Kessler Edwards serves as the center, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. Washington averaged 18.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.6 minutes per game in his 10 outings prior to his ankle injury.