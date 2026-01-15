Washington (ankle) tallied 12 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes Wednesday in the Mavericks' 118-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Washington didn't operate with a strict minutes limit in his return from a four-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, but the veteran forward struggled to get his shots to fall both from the field and free-throw line Wednesday, resulting in a disappointing line. With star rookie Cooper Flagg (ankle) exiting the game early and perhaps in danger of missing time, Washington could be needed to handle an elevated role on the offensive end in Thursday's contest against the Jazz. However, since Washington just returned from an injury of his own, the Mavericks may opt to have him sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set for maintenance purposes.