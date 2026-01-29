Washington totaled 21 points (10-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his first start since Jan. 14, Washington led the Mavericks in scoring as he produced his best scoring effort since Dec. 15, when he dropped 25 points in Utah. The 27-year-old forward has been in and out of the lineup in January to attend to a personal matter and deal with an ankle injury, and in six games this month (four starts) he's averaging just 9.3 points, 4.7 boards, 1.3 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 26.3 minutes. Wednesday's performance suggests he's healthy and focused again, however, and a better February could be on the way as he continues to fill in for Anthony Davis (finger).