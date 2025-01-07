Washington logged 17 points (7-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 boards, five assists and three steals during 32 minutes of action in the 119-104 loss to the Grizzlies on Monday.

The big man led his team in scoring and, although his efficiency left much to be desired, he stuffed the stat sheet nonetheless. With Daniel Gafford (ankle) playing just eight minutes before leaving the game and Luka Doncic (calf) and Kyrie Irving (back) already out, the offensive load fell on Washington, who took more shots Monday than he has all season. Since Doncic is shut down for the foreseeable future, Irving has been deemed out for one-to-two weeks and head coach Jason Kidd has called Gafford's future availability into question, Washington could remain the team's top option going forward.