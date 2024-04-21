Washington racked up 11 points (4-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 loss to the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Washington connected on a pair of threes while ending three boards shy of a double-double and concluding Sunday's Game 1 as one of three Mavericks with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Washington concluded the regular season by tallying 10 or more points in seven of his last 10 contests.