Washington (ankle) was spotted at Wednesday morning's shootaround, Abby Jones of DLLS Sports reports.
While Washington is deemed questionable to play against the Heat on Wednesday due to his ankle injury, his presence at the team's shootaround is an encouraging sign that he may play. Washington missed the last two games, but if he returns Wednesday, Naji Marshall may revert to the bench as a result.
