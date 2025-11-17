Washington notched 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 138-133 overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

Washington returned after a one-game absence due to a shoulder injury and did it in style, co-leading the team in scoring and posting his second-best scoring mark of the campaign. If excluding the game in which he sustained the aforementioned injury, Washington has scored in double digits in his last six games and should remain one of the Mavs' go-to options on offense as long as Kyrie Irving (knee) and Anthony Davis (calf) remain sidelined.