Washington (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
After playing well in the last four games for Dallas following a seven-game absence, Washington might not be able to play Tuesday in New York due to a left ankle sprain. Naji Marshall will likely see a boost in minutes against the Knicks if Washington cannot play.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Efficient display in win•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Goes for 27 points in win•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Dominates in return to lineup•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Good to go for Sunday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Friday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable for Friday•