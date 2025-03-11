Washington (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
Washington has missed six of the last seven games while dealing with a sprained right ankle. However, there's a chance he returns Wednesday in San Antonio. If the veteran forward can't play, Naji Marshall will likely continue to get most of the minutes for Dallas.
