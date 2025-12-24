Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable for Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Washington was unable to play against the Nuggets on Tuesday due to a right foot injury, but the veteran forward has a chance to return for Christmas Day. Naji Marshall would likely start in the frontcourt alongside Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg if Washington is not given the green light to play.
