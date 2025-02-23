Washington is questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors due to a right ankle sprain.
Washington returned from a three-game absence Friday and finished with a strong stat line of 24 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block across 37 minutes. He's played in just two of Dallas' eight February contests, however, so the questionable tag might be a precaution more than anything else. If he's cleared to play Sunday, he should handle his regular workload.
