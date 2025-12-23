Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with right foot soreness.
This is a new injury for Washington, and it's also the second leg of a back-to-back set. With that in mind, it's very possible the Mavericks are contemplating a maintenance day here. If Washington can't go, Naji Marshall and Caleb Martin could be more involved for Dallas.
