Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Questionable with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder with a right ankle sprain.
Washington is aiming to end a three-game absence with the issue. Naji Marshall has been the primary fantasy beneficiary of Washington's stay on the sidelines, so the former would figure to move to the bench if the latter is able to give it a go Friday.
