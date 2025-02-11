Now Playing

Washington (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Washington is in danger of missing consecutive outings due to a right ankle sprain. The team could elect to play things safely with the veteran forward since Wednesday's contest is the front end of a back-to-back. If Washington is unable to go against Golden State, the depleted Mavericks frontcourt would be left with the likes of Kessler Edwards, Naji Marshall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper to handle the bulk of the center minutes.

