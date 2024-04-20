Washington (ankle) is not in the official injury report and will be available with no limitations for Game 1 of the series against the Clippers on Sunday.

Washington didn't play in the Mavericks' final game of the regular season, but he will be ready to go for the series opener Sunday. Expect him to handle his regular workload in the frontcourt in his regular starting role. Washington averaged 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game over his last 10 regular-season appearances.