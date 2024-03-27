Washington registered 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 132-96 win over the Kings.

Washington registered his first double-double in Dallas during the lopsided victory, further cementing his full-time role at the four. The former Hornet has come close to the milestone a couple of times, but if Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively continue to post subpar stat lines, his opportunities to get sufficient rebound numbers should increase.