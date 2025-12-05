Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Remains out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Washington will miss a fourth straight game and can be considered questionable for the second half of Dallas' back-to-back set Saturday against the Rockets. However, Washington has been initially listed as questionable for each of the past three games, so that designation doesn't offer a ton of optimism. Naji Marshall figures to draw another start in Washington's absence against Oklahoma City.
