Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Rolls ankle during warmups
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington sustained an ankle injury before Saturday's matchup against the Clippers and is questionable to play, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Washington turned his ankle when the ball rolled up under him during pregame warmups, and that was the reason why he was removed from the starting lineup. Naji Marshall replaced him in the first unit, and it's uncertain whether Washington will play at all Saturday.
