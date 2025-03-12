Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Washington will miss a sixth straight game for the Mavericks while dealing with a right ankle sprain. Naji Marshall will likely get a boost in minutes in San Antonio.
