Washington (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.

As anticipated following his doubtful tag, Washington will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a left elbow sprain. With Washington, Klay Thompson (illness) and Naji Marshall (hip) officially ruled out, the Mavericks are dealing with a severely depleted frontcourt. Expect Khris Middleton and Tyler Smith to see significant boosts in playing time and usage against San Antonio.