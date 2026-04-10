Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs.
As anticipated following his doubtful tag, Washington will be sidelined for a third consecutive contest due to a left elbow sprain. With Washington, Klay Thompson (illness) and Naji Marshall (hip) officially ruled out, the Mavericks are dealing with a severely depleted frontcourt. Expect Khris Middleton and Tyler Smith to see significant boosts in playing time and usage against San Antonio.
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