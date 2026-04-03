Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.
Washington will miss a third consecutive contest due to an illness, and his next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Lakers. With the 27-year-old forward sidelined, Khris Middleton and Klay Thompson are candidates for increased playing time.
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