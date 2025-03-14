Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Houston.
The 26-year-old forward will miss his seventh consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. His next chance to play will come Sunday against Philadelphia. Kessler Edwards and Dwight Powell are candidates for a bump in minutes due to Washington being sidelined.
