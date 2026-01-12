Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Washington will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Nuggets. With the 27-year-old forward sidelined, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson are candidates for increased playing time.