Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Washington will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle, and his next opportunity to play will come Wednesday against the Nuggets. With the 27-year-old forward sidelined, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin and Klay Thompson are candidates for increased playing time.
More News
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Could return in one week•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Won't go Thursday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' P.J. Washington: Ruled out Tuesday•